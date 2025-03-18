World

Xi Jinping inspects Guizhou, stresses high-quality development

By Staff Report

GUIZHOU: Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of adhering to high-quality development and driving growth by further deepening reform and opening up comprehensively during his inspection in southwest China’s Guizhou Province from Monday to Tuesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called on the province to firm up confidence, work hard and take steady steps to advance Chinese modernization.

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping also inspected an ethnic village in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, on Monday afternoon.

During his visit to Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County, he learned about local efforts to strengthen primary-level Party organizations, enhance social governance, preserve and promote ethnic traditional culture, and advance comprehensive rural revitalization.

