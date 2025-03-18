Trump’s tariffs backfire

A range of economic indicators suggests that the executive orders imposing tariffs since Donald Trump took office as UD President have failed to achieve their intended goals of protecting US enterprises and stimulating economic growth.

Instead, these policies have led to increased prices across nearly all categories of goods. From household appliances and everyday necessities at major retailers to steel materials for construction, price hikes have significantly eroded consumer purchasing power. Middle- and lower-income Americans have suffered the most. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new data on 12 March, revealing that in February, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.8 percent year over year. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs, increased by 3.1 percent, well above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target. This indicates that inflation remains stubbornly high even after a sharp surge in January.

The persistent rise in prices has had a tangible impact on consumers, with spending falling by 0.2 percent in January- the steepest decline in nearly four years. As inflation remains high and economic growth slows, concerns about stagflation in the United States are escalating. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta projects that GDP may contract by 1.5 percent in the first quarter of 2025. Trump’s tariff policies have sparked dissatisfaction among the US public and businesses alike. Warren Buffett and Ford CEO Jim Farley, typically cautious about commenting on government policies, recently warned that these punitive tariffs could fuel inflation, harm consumers, and would “blow a hole” in the economy.

The international response has been equally severe. After US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union took effect on March 12, the EU announced a package of retaliatory measures, preparing to impose tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28.4 billion) worth of US exports. Canada followed suit, unveiling retaliatory tariffs on $20 billion worth of US goods and aligning with Europe in pushing back against tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

There is a growing global consensus that protectionism is a dead end and that trade wars have no winners. Amid persistent inflation and sluggish economic activity, the USA must reassess its trade policies and take meaningful steps to ease the burden on consumers and restore market confidence. If it fails to do so, the US economy risks slipping into recession. The negative impact of Trump’s tariffs extends well beyond consumer goods. Similarly, Canada and China also slapped retaliatory tariffs on US exports- actions poised to significantly impact the US agricultural industry. Canada, China, and Mexico are the top three destinations for US farm exports. In 2024, the US exported $191 billion in agricultural and related products, and nearly half of which went to these three markets. Any escalation of tariffs targeting these nations will put tremendous pressure on US farmers.

Trump’s decision on March 5 to impose higher tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China in an effort to reduce the US trade deficit has only intensified concerns among agricultural stakeholders. On one hand, retaliatory tariffs from these trading partners have sharply eroded the international competitiveness of US agricultural products. On the other hand, US farmers rely heavily on imported farm equipment, fertilizers, and pesticides, and the resulting increase in costs is adding further financial strain.

Approximately 85 percent of the potash fertilizer used in the USA is imported from Canada. If higher tariffs are levied on these imports, potash prices will likely surge, placing even more pressure on farmers. For those already grappling with high production costs, this external shock could prove devastating. US agricultural organizations have sounded the alarm, with the Western Growers Association reporting that Canadian retailers have recently cancelled orders from US suppliers. Many leaders in the US agriculture industry have warned that a trade war will primarily harm those who depend on international trade for their livelihoods, with US farmers being among the hardest hit.

Retaliatory measures by key trading partners have curtailed the overseas sales of US agricultural products, while the higher cost of imported production materials has squeezed already tight profit margins. Confronted with these mounting pressures, US farmers now face growing financial risks. Striking a balance between trade protection and the long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector has become an urgent challenge. Without a significant course correction, the consequences of these misguided policies will continue to reverberate across the US economy, with dire implications for industries and consumers alike.

Analysts note that US farmers are facing their third consecutive year of substantial losses, particularly in key cash crops such as corn and soybeans. Rising production costs and declining export income have created a dual financial squeeze, leaving many struggling to stay afloat. As tariffs disrupt established trade relationships, US farm products are losing their competitive edge in global markets. The drop in exports not only translates to lower farm incomes but could also lead to an oversupply of crops, pushing domestic prices down further. US farmers have been operating at a loss across almost all major crops for three consecutive years. Higher input costs and shrinking export markets could impose an unbearable financial burden on many of them.

The latest round of tariff hikes is pushing US farmers deeper into economic distress. For an agricultural sector that depends on international markets, short-term protectionist measures offer little benefit while eroding long-term competitiveness. The interplay between rising costs and weakened exports creates a vicious cycle that threatens not only farm incomes but also the broader stability of rural economies. Trump’s tariff strategy, rather than strengthening US industry, has inflicted tangible harm on consumers, businesses, and farmers alike.

Retaliatory measures by key trading partners have curtailed the overseas sales of U.S. agricultural products, while the higher cost of imported production materials has squeezed already tight profit margins. Confronted with these mounting pressures, US farmers now face growing financial risks. Striking a balance between trade protection and the long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector has become an urgent challenge. Without a significant course correction, the consequences of these misguided policies will continue to reverberate across the US economy, with dire implications for industries and consumers alike.