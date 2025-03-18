Entertainment

Tracy Morgan Condition Unknown After Vomiting Courtside at Knicks vs. Heat Game

By Web Desk

Tracy Morgan was escorted out of Madison Square Garden in a wheelchair after experiencing a medical incident during the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game. The comedian was seen hunched over and vomiting in his courtside seat, with a concerned friend by his side, according to a photo shared on social media Monday night.

A video later showed Morgan, 56, wiping his face with a white towel as medics assisted him out of the arena. Eyewitnesses reported that Morgan appeared to be “bleeding from [his] nose” and could “barely stand up.” The incident caused a 10-minute delay in the game during the third quarter.

Representatives for Morgan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden expressed their well-wishes for the comedian, saying, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

Morgan, a Bronx native, is a well-known Knicks fan and regularly attends their games. Knicks player Josh Hart also shared his support after the team’s 116-95 victory, sending “prayers” to Morgan for his health and safety.

Morgan has faced serious health challenges over the years, including diabetes, a kidney transplant in 2010, and life-threatening injuries from a 2014 crash. Last year, he discussed his experience using the type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic, joking about weight loss while expressing gratitude for the drug’s effects.

