Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas Relationship Details Revealed Amid London Outing

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have recently sparked rumors of a romantic relationship after being spotted together in London, but insiders confirm that the two are simply good friends collaborating on a professional project. On March 14, the actors were seen meeting at the London Heliport, where they took a helicopter ride together, but sources have clarified that their meeting was purely business.

According to a source, the pair, along with their agents, enjoyed dinner while discussing potential future collaborations, and there was no sign of romance. The insider confirmed to People that Cruise, 62, and de Armas, 36, were simply friends, working together in a professional capacity.

Ana de Armas is currently preparing for the release of Ballerina, a new film in the John Wick franchise, while Tom Cruise is gearing up for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The two are reportedly working on a new, undisclosed project alongside director Doug Liman, though further details are being kept under wraps.

This is not the first time the two stars have been seen together. Just a month earlier, on February 13, Cruise and de Armas were photographed dining with their agents in London, further fueling speculation about their relationship. However, sources at the time emphasized that the duo was discussing future work opportunities, with a focus on collaboration rather than romance.

Additionally, Cruise is involved in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s upcoming untitled film, set for release in 2026. This project marks his return to English-language films since The Revenant and follows the story of “the most powerful man in the world” as he embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior.