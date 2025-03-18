Shoaib Malik Reveals How Relationship With Son Has Changed After Sania Mirza Divorce

hoaib Malik recently shared details about his unique relationship with his son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, following his separation from Sania Mirza. During a Ramzan TV program, the former Pakistan cricket captain revealed that his bond with Izhaan is more like a friendship than a traditional father-son relationship.

Shoaib explained, “Theek hai, mera beta hai, par jo uske saath relationship hai vo dosti wala hai. He calls me bro, mai bhi usko kabhi kabhi bro bolta hoon,” which translates to, “Although he is my son, my relationship with him is more like friends, which is why he calls me ‘bro’ instead of ‘papa.'”

Despite living with his mother in Dubai, Shoaib prioritizes his connection with Izhaan by visiting him twice a month. He ensures that he participates in Izhaan’s daily activities, including school drop-offs and pick-ups, and even joins him for football practice.

Shoaib also shared that Izhaan loves football and frequently challenges him to matches in the park. On Izhaan’s birthday, the cricketer celebrated with a special dinner, gifting him a car-themed cake, though a video showed Izhaan appearing slightly uncomfortable when Shoaib tried to kiss him.

Though Shoaib’s post-divorce life has garnered its share of controversy, his dedication to being an active father is clear, and he continues to maintain a strong bond with his son.