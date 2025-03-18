World

School Holidays For Eid ul Fitr Extended By Government

By News Desk

School holidays have been declared from Sunday, March 16, through the conclusion of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations. The announcement, made through a statement from the office of the Prime Minister of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, confirmed that the Ministry of Education has been instructed to adjust the academic calendar accordingly.

PM Dbeibah, praised the efforts of students, teachers, and parents for their hard work in maintaining the academic schedule throughout Ramadan, culminating in the successful completion of midterm exams. He also extended his best wishes for the continued success of all students.

News Desk
News Desk

