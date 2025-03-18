Prince William Takes Major Step To Help Prince Harry In Crisis Situation

Speculation has emerged suggesting that Prince William may have played a role in preventing Prince Harry from facing a potential deportation battle with Donald Trump. Charlotte Griffiths, Editor-at-Large for the Daily Mail, discussed the situation during an appearance on GB News.

Griffiths indicated that William may have intervened in what could have escalated into a diplomatic issue. According to her, the “plea from William” was instrumental in preventing a crisis, particularly with the Heritage Foundation’s push to release Prince Harry’s visa documents due to his past drug admissions, which legally complicate his visa status.

Griffiths elaborated, explaining that Trump had previously stated he would not deport Prince Harry, saying, “He’s not coming back to the UK.” She recounted a moment when Trump met with Prince William a few months ago, with the two apparently engaging in a private conversation. This led to widespread speculation that William had urged Trump not to pursue the deportation.

The situation gained attention when Trump unexpectedly declared that he would not take any action against Prince Harry. Griffiths remarked that Trump’s statement, which focused on his ongoing issues