PM embarks on key visit to KSA as Pakistan seeks deeper strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on a three-day official visit aimed at advancing economic cooperation and fortifying the strategic partnership between Islamabad and Riyadh.

The visit, scheduled from March 19 to 22, underscores Pakistan’s efforts to attract investment and deepen bilateral ties with the Kingdom.

The premier will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with a delegation of key cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

During his stay, PM Shehbaz is expected to hold crucial meetings with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. Both leaders will discuss expanding trade relations, exploring investment opportunities, and strengthening collaboration in energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors, according to the Foreign Office.

Diplomatic sources confirm that regional and global issues will also be on the agenda, with particular focus on the Gaza conflict and broader Middle East dynamics. The concerns of the Muslim Ummah, including humanitarian challenges, are likely to be key talking points in the high-level discussions.

This trip follows PM Shehbaz’s previous visit to Saudi Arabia in December 2024, where he addressed the ‘One Water Summit’ and presented a six-point agenda to tackle global water crises. He also met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during that visit, emphasizing a “qualitative shift” in Pakistan-Saudi relations. The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress made on various MoUs and agreements signed between their countries.

At the summit, Shehbaz also highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on developing nations and called for stronger international cooperation on sustainable water management.

In addition to his engagements in Riyadh, PM Shehbaz had previously met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the December summit, where they agreed to enhance cooperation in agriculture, information technology, vocational training, and access to clean drinking water.

Officials are hopeful that the upcoming visit will pave the way for new investments and solidify Pakistan’s longstanding ties with Saudi Arabia, particularly in light of Islamabad’s broader economic revival strategy.