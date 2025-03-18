Netflix Drops Trailer for “Happy Gilmore 2,” Bringing Back the Classic with New Faces | Watch

The long-awaited trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 has officially dropped, sparking excitement among fans of the beloved 1996 comedy. Netflix unveiled the first look on Thursday, bringing back the iconic Adam Sandler as the lovable, foul-mouthed golfer, Happy Gilmore, in what promises to be another hilarious chapter in his wild golf career.

The original Happy Gilmore quickly became a cult classic upon its release, with Sandler playing a hot-tempered hockey player-turned-golfer, who challenged the prestigious world of professional golf with his unorthodox, yet highly entertaining, style. The film not only made a star out of Sandler but also solidified the character of Happy Gilmore as one of the most memorable in sports movie history.

In Happy Gilmore 2, Happy is now retired from professional golf, but when a new rival emerges, he’s forced to return to the game he once ruled. The sequel brings back Adam Sandler, who once again delivers his unique comedic touch to the role. Joining him is an exciting new cast, including notable actors like Julie Bowen, who reprises her role as the love interest, and Ben Stiller, who returns as the over-the-top retirement home attendant.

One of the standout features of the new film is the appearance of real-life professional golfers Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas, who will make cameo appearances, adding a layer of realism to the world of Happy Gilmore’s outrageous golf antics. Fans of the original film are eagerly anticipating the blend of comedy and sports action that made the first Happy Gilmore a timeless classic.