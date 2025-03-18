Monica Barbaro Spotted Wearing Andrew Garfield’s Cardigan While Shopping in Malibu

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro, despite their efforts to keep their relationship private, continue to fuel dating rumors. The two were seen grocery shopping together in Malibu on Saturday, March 15, with the most essential item in their cart— toilet paper— along with reusable bags, showcasing their eco-friendly habits.

Both actors kept their look casual, opting for baseball caps to blend in and avoid attention. Garfield and Barbaro wore blue jeans, with the actress pairing hers with flip-flops and a white crop top. However, the most telling sign of their connection was Barbaro wearing Garfield’s green khaki cardigan, a piece he had previously worn at a Loro Piana event in Los Angeles in October 2024. The cardigan quickly became a cute symbol of their relationship— the question now is, who wore it better?

The couple’s romance began garnering attention after they were photographed together at W Magazine’s Best Performances party in January, sparking dating rumors. Since then, they’ve been spotted at various events, including attending a Richard II performance in London and sharing an intimate moment at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where they were reportedly seen kissing and dancing at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s after-party.

While both Garfield and Barbaro maintain a low profile about their personal lives, sources have confirmed their relationship, with one telling PEOPLE that the pair has been “quietly spending time together.” Garfield, known for his privacy, has long avoided discussing his romantic life, stating in 2024 that he would never confirm or deny details about his relationships.

Before dating Barbaro, Garfield was romantically linked to spiritual reader Kate Tomas, while Barbaro is gaining recognition for her role as Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.