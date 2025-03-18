Malaika Arora Lashes Out At Contestant on ‘Hip Hop India’ For Inappropriate Gestures

Bollywood actor and reality TV judge Malaika Arora firmly addressed inappropriate behaviour on Hip Hop India Season 2, scolding 16-year-old contestant Naveen Shah for making suggestive gestures during his audition on March 14. The teenager, from Uttar Pradesh, winked and blew kisses towards Malaika, leading to an immediate reprimand from the 51-year-old judge.

Visibly upset, Malaika confronted Naveen after his performance, making it clear that such behaviour was unacceptable. “Please give me your mother’s phone number,” she said, adding, “You are a 16-year-old kid. While dancing, he is looking at me and winking, (blowing) flying kisses.”

The incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion. Many applauded Malaika for calling out inappropriate conduct in a public forum. “She’s right… this is needed for this 16-year-old child,” one user commented, with others supporting her firm stance on setting boundaries.

However, some viewers raised concerns about double standards, pointing out that similar behaviour by female contestants often goes unnoticed. “Teenage girls do the same things on social media and nobody talks about it,” one user remarked.