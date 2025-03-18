King Charles’ Cancer Battle Taking A Toll On Queen Camilla’s Health: Royal Aide

New details have emerged about the toll King Charles’ battle with cancer has taken on Queen Camilla, with royal aides providing candid insights into her emotional and physical strain. According to an anonymous source close to the royal family, Camilla’s efforts to support the king during his illness were both physically and emotionally taxing.

The aide described how Camilla, despite her exhaustion, stepped in to “pick up the slack” during this challenging period. They remarked that the situation would have been draining even for someone half her age, highlighting the immense pressure she faced behind the scenes.

However, the source also noted that the situation gave the public a clearer view of Camilla’s dedication to her royal duties. “It gave the world a chance to see the work she had always been doing, with greater interest and clarity,” the aide explained.

The Queen’s commitment to public duties remained unwavering, even as she privately dealt with the emotional strain of King Charles’ diagnosis. One poignant example cited was her visit to a Maggie’s center in London, where she appeared composed and poised despite knowing the gravity of the king’s health condition. The aide described her resilience as “astonishing.”

King Charles’ cancer was diagnosed in 2024, around the same time as Kate Middleton’s own health