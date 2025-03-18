Opinion

Job crisis

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Job scarcity in Balochistan is a pressing concern, especially among fresh graduates. Despite having an educated population, the province lacks sufficient employment opportunities, leading to individuals either resorting to illegal activities or migrating to urban centres. The lack of job opportunities hinders socio-economic development and leaves educated youth disillusioned. The government must take steps to generate employment opportunities to cater to the educated youth in the province, in particular. The government needs to invest in sectors like infrastructure development, agriculture and small-scale industries in the province in order to create jobs for the local population.

HASSAN JAN SALEEM

TURBAT

Previous article
Corporate injustice
Next article
Blessings or burden
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Islamabad protests use of Afghan soil in Jaffar Express hijacking, summons...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday formally registered a strong protest with the Afghan interim government over the recent hijacking of the Jaffar Express, which Islamabad...

Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Silence On Her ‘Complicated’ Romance With Brad Pitt

Pakistan urges UNSC to prioritise action against terror threats from Afghanistan

Xi Jinping inspects Guizhou, stresses high-quality development

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.