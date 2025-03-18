Job crisis

Job scarcity in Balochistan is a pressing concern, especially among fresh graduates. Despite having an educated population, the province lacks sufficient employment opportunities, leading to individuals either resorting to illegal activities or migrating to urban centres. The lack of job opportunities hinders socio-economic development and leaves educated youth disillusioned. The government must take steps to generate employment opportunities to cater to the educated youth in the province, in particular. The government needs to invest in sectors like infrastructure development, agriculture and small-scale industries in the province in order to create jobs for the local population.

HASSAN JAN SALEEM

TURBAT