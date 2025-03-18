Israel’s renewed Gaza offensive kills 326 amid collapse of ceasefire talks

GAZA: Israel has carried out its most intense airstrikes on Gaza since January, leaving at least 326 Palestinians dead, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

The widespread attacks, ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, struck multiple areas across the territory, including Gaza City, Rafah, and Khan Younis. The strikes came as many Palestinians were observing their pre-dawn meal during Ramadan.

Medical sources cited by Al Jazeera confirmed that among the dead, 154 were killed in the northern parts of Gaza.

The latest escalation follows the breakdown of ceasefire negotiations with Hamas. Israeli officials have accused the Palestinian group of rejecting proposals brokered by the United States, while Hamas claims that Israel deliberately derailed the talks, jeopardizing the lives of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

One of the high-profile casualties in the raids was Mahmoud Abu Wafah, deputy interior minister in Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry reports that women, children, and elderly civilians are among those killed as a result of Israel’s unrelenting bombardment.

Israel’s government says the renewed offensive was launched after Hamas declined a mediation proposal led by US envoy Steve Witkoff. The White House has confirmed that Israeli leaders consulted with the Trump administration prior to resuming military operations.

Although Hamas has not officially declared an end to the truce, it has appealed to international mediators and the United Nations for urgent intervention. The group has described Israel’s offensive as a “grave betrayal” and has warned of severe repercussions for Israeli hostages if attacks persist.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis continues to worsen under Israel’s blockade, which has now been in place for more than two weeks. Supplies of food, medicine, and fuel remain cut off, leaving the population of 2.1 million in increasingly dire conditions. According to local officials, about 70% of the enclave’s buildings have been destroyed or damaged, while water and health systems have collapsed.

Civil defense teams in Gaza report that Tuesday’s airstrikes alone killed at least 121 people and wounded over 150 others. Eyewitnesses described relentless bombing raids involving more than 20 Israeli warplanes.

The truce, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, initially took effect on January 19. However, it broke down in early March when Israel refused to proceed with the second phase of talks. Hamas has been demanding a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire, while Israel insists on Hamas’s complete disarmament and removal from governance—terms Palestinians argue amount to unconditional surrender.

US mediator Witkoff recently floated a compromise deal involving the release of five Israeli hostages, including Israeli-American Edan Alexander, in return for freeing Palestinian prisoners. Hamas reportedly agreed to release Alexander and the remains of four other hostages, but Israel rejected the offer as insufficient, deepening the impasse.

Since the start of Israel’s military campaign on October 7, 2023, more than 48,500 Palestinians—mostly civilians—have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities. The continuing blockade and airstrikes have triggered a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.

Despite mounting international pressure to de-escalate, Israeli officials have vowed to continue their operations until their objectives are achieved.