Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Silence On Her ‘Complicated’ Romance With Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her past relationship with Brad Pitt, describing their time together as a unique and unforgettable experience. The couple met while working on the 1994 film Legends of the Fall and later starred together in Se7en. They got engaged in December 1996 but called it off six months later.

In an interview for her April cover story with Vanity Fair, Paltrow, now 52, referred to Pitt as “a very intriguing character,” adding that dating him was comparable to having “dated, I don’t know, Prince William or something,” acknowledging the long-lasting public interest in their high-profile relationship.

Paltrow also recalled a time when Pitt visited her while she was working in the English countryside, filming a movie with grueling 20-hour workdays. She explained that when she was granted a rare 12 hours off, a producer made her feel “entitled,” an uncomfortable situation that made her worried about how others might perceive her in the industry.

Since their split, both have moved on to other relationships. Paltrow married Coldplay’s Chris Martin, before “consciously uncoupling” and later marrying TV producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. Pitt, who was married to Jennifer Aniston and later to Angelina Jolie, is currently in a relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.

Paltrow has previously discussed her romance with Pitt on the Call Her Daddy podcast, admitting it was “major love at first sight.” She revealed she called off the engagement because she wasn’t ready to marry, describing the breakup as “heartbreaking” but ultimately the right decision at the time.