George Clooney Reveals Why He Had Children With Amal Clooney

George Clooney, known for his earlier stance on marriage and children, has opened up about the real reason he decided to have kids with his wife, Amal Clooney. Before meeting Amal, George had always been focused on his career and had no intention of settling down or starting a family. However, everything changed when he met the human rights lawyer.

In a revealing interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, George explained how his life took an unexpected turn after meeting Amal. “Look, I didn’t want to get married, I didn’t want to have kids. Suddenly an extraordinary human being came into my life and I just fell madly in love,” he said, describing his immediate connection with her.

That deep love for Amal led George to rethink his perspective on life. He recalled a moment that helped shift his mindset: “From the first minute I met her, I knew things were going to be different. So we got married, and after a year, we went to a friend’s house. They had a very loud and unpleasant child, and I thought: damn.”

But it was a quiet walk with Amal that changed everything. During their conversation, Amal said, “We are very lucky in life.” George replied, “Yes, we are lucky to have found each other.” Amal then made a suggestion that altered their path: “I think we should share our luck with more people.”

George was taken by surprise but knew in that moment it felt right. “At that moment I said, ‘Well, if you’re in.’ She replied, ‘I think we should try it.'” He described it as a transformative, emotional moment. “I was convinced it wasn’t my destiny in life. I was sure of it.”

Years later, George and Amal became parents to twins, Alexander and Ella. The arrival of their children completely shifted his perspective on life and family, making him realize that starting a family was one of the best decisions he had ever made.

A New Look for a New Role

Recently, George surprised fans and family alike with a drastic change in appearance. For his role in Good Night and Good Luck, a Broadway play based on his 2005 film, George dyed his hair brown, temporarily ditching his iconic gray hair. The change garnered plenty of reactions from his family, especially Amal and the twins, who couldn’t help but laugh at his new look.

In a lighthearted moment, George confessed to The New York Times that he feared the family’s reaction: “My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older man dyes his hair.” His prediction was correct when he returned home and was met with laughter from his kids.

George’s role as journalist Edward R. Murrow in Good Night and Good Luck marks his return to Broadway after nearly 40 years, with the play set to premiere on April 3 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York.