Corporate injustice

Oliver Goldsmith’s quote — Law grinds the poor; rich men rule the law — rings painfully true in light of the recent layoffs at Pakistan Steel Mills which have devastated the lives of 1,267 workers and their families. This alarming decision, sanctioned by the Sindh Labour Court, contravenes established labour laws and undermines the constitutional rights of employees who have been earning stagnant wages since 2011. The management’s blatant indifference highlights a disturbing trend in corporate governance and undermines labour rights in our nation.

Recent legal proceedings have only complicated the issue. While the Appellate Court indicated a temporary suspension of the Labour Court’s decision, discrepancies in the documentation raise serious concerns about judicial transparency. The continued delay in providing a detailed ruling hampers the employees’ ability to contest their dismissals. The consequences of these layoffs threaten family stability and contribute to the wider economic downturn. Such actions diminish trust in corporate governance and challenge the very foundation of social and economic justice.

The next hearing scheduled for March 20, 2025 presents a critical opportunity to address these injustices. It is essential that all stakeholders — government bodies, human rights organisations and labour advocates — intervene to ensure accountability and the protection of fundamental labour standards. The situation regarding Pakistan Steel Mills layoffs is more than a legal or corporate matter, it’s a human rights concern that demands immediate and decisive action.

IQRA HASSAN

KARACHI