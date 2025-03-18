Opinion

Blessings or burden

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
Ramazan is a month of blessings, patience and generosity. But in our markets? It’s a month of skyrocketing prices, ruthless profiteering and empty wallets. The irony is painful. While the world associates Ramazan with charity and kindness, here, it has become a peak season for inflation.

The moment Ramazan begins, the cost of fruits, vegetables, flour and meat suddenly jumps as if touched by a magic wand. The same shopkeepers who sold sugar at a normal price in the previous month now act as if it’s made of gold. ‘Ramazan deals’ promise discounts, but in reality, they’re just overpriced essentials wrapped in marketing tactics.

The government claims price control, but let’s be real; where is the control? Hoarding, black marketing and artificial shortages are all part of the annual Ramazan ritual. The true spirit of this holy month is about making things easier for others, not turning basic necessities into luxuries. It’s time we stopped normalising this exploitation. Authorities must take firm action, but more importantly, we as consumers need to question, resist and refuse to be taken advantage of every single year.

AQSA MALIK

RAWALPINDI

Job crisis
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
