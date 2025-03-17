NATIONAL

Security forces kill three Khwarij in Tor Darra IBO

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday killed three Khwarij during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in general area of Tor Darra, Khyber District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“On 17 March 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Tor Darra, Khyber District, on reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, as a result of which, three Khwarij were sent to hell,” said a handout issued by military’s media wing, ISPR.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

