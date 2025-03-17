Repatriation of Afghan Refugees

In the context of Afghanistan, the ongoing situation has resulted in a large number of Afghan refugees fleeing their homeland in search of safety and stability. Over the years, political instability, armed conflicts, and the resurgence of the Taliban in 2021 have forced millions of Afghans to flee their homeland, causing in one of the largest refugee crises of the 21st century. In response, numerous countries have offered them asylum, with varying levels of support, challenges, and outcomes. Afghanistan has been mired in conflict for over four decades, with major displacement events occurring during the Soviet invasion (1979-1989), the subsequent civil war, the rise of the Taliban in the 1990s, and the US.-led invasion in 2001. Each of these conflicts led to large waves of people fleeing Afghanistan. The 2021 US withdrawal and the Taliban’s return to power triggered another massive exodus, with estimates suggesting over 5.5 million Afghans displaced, many seeking refuge in neighbouring countries and beyond. Today, the majority of Afghan refugees are hosted in Pakistan, Iran, and other regional countries, while a smaller portion has resettled in Western nations such as the USA, Canada, and within the EU.

Pakistan and Iran have borne the heaviest burden of hosting. Both have been home to millions over the decades, especially during periods of intensified conflict in Afghanistan. At its peak, Pakistan hosted over 3 million Afghan refugees. Currently, approximately 1.5 million registered Afghan refugees remain in Pakistan, with many others living without official recognition. The majority reside in KP and Balochistan, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. While Pakistan has provided refuge, it faces significant challenges due to economic constraints, and security concerns related to cross-border terrorism. Refugees often struggle with limited access to employment, education, and healthcare, but the country has made efforts to extend some legal protections, including stay permits for Afghan refugees in specific regions.

Iran currently accommodates around 1 million refugees, many of whom arrived during the 1980s and 1990s. Iran has provided refugees with education, healthcare, and some employment opportunities, though they often endure difficult living conditions and lack rights compared to Iranian citizens. Many Afghan refugees work in Iran’s labour market, especially in construction and agriculture, often in low-wage and hazardous jobs.

The USA has been a significant destination, especially after the chaotic US. withdrawal in 2021. Over 100,000 were evacuated under Operation Allies Refuge, which aimed to safely relocate those who had assisted the US military and their families. Canada has been one of the most proactive countries in resettling refugees. The Canadian government announced plans to welcome up to 40,000 following the Taliban’s return to power..

The EU, along with individual European countries like Germany, the UK, and France, has also been instrumental . Germany, in particular, has been a key destination , with tens of thousands arriving following the Taliban’s takeover. The EU has encountered significant political and social challenges in resettlement, particularly concerning security and integration into European societies.

Despite these challenges, countries like Germany have established asylum pathways. The large influx of refugees has sparked political debates and public concerns in many countries, with some resisting refugee acceptance due to fears over security, economic pressures, and cultural differences.

In Pakistan, a pressing concern is the security implication. Many refugees reside in border regions like KP and Balochistan, areas that are near Afghanistan and regularly experience cross-border tensions. The porous Pakistan-Afghanistan border has made it difficult to distinguish between Afghan refugees, migrants, and militants. The Tehrik Taliban Pakistan, a militant group waging an insurgency against the Pakistani state for over a decade, represents one of the most significant security threats in the region.

The TTP operates primarily along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and has exploited the situation of Afghan refugees for recruitment, logistics, and operational support. Following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, there has been a significant increase in TTP activity. It has used the relatively ungoverned spaces along the border to launch attacks into Pakistan, destabilizing already fragile regions populated by refugees. Other insurgent groups, including the Haqqani Network, have also found sanctuary in Afghan refugee camps and border areas in Pakistan

The vast, often inaccessible terrain along the border allows militants to operate covertly, resulting in rising cross-border incursions, terrorist attacks, and bombings in Pakistani cities. The TTP has frequently targeted Pakistan’s military, security forces, and civilian infrastructure, sometimes using Afghan refugee camps as cover. Additionally, militant groups have been known to infiltrate refugee camps, where they sometimes radicalize vulnerable refugees, further complicating the challenges faced by Pakistani authorities. The TTP has openly allied itself with the Taliban, and although the Taliban government has occasionally stated that it discourages cross-border violence, Pakistani officials view the Taliban’s tolerance of TTP fighters operating from Afghan territory as a significant threat. In some instances, TTP leaders and fighters have sought refuge in Afghanistan, using it as a base to launch attacks into Pakistan. The absence of a strong central government in Afghanistan has allowed these militant groups greater freedom. In addition to the security threats posed by Afghan refugees and militant groups, Pakistan faces significant humanitarian and socioeconomic challenges. Already grappling with its own economic difficulties, Pakistan has been forced to allocate substantial resources to provide basic services to Afghan refugees, including food, shelter, healthcare, and education.

With over 1.5 million registered refugees (and many more unregistered), the strain on Pakistan’s public services is immense. The influx of refugees has placed considerable pressure on Pakistan’s fragile healthcare system.

The educational infrastructure is similarly overwhelmed by the large refugee population. Refugee children face significant barriers to accessing quality education, including a lack of resources in refugee camps and cultural and language differences between refugees and local communities.

Many Afghan refugees live in poverty and often end up in low-paying, informal jobs. While refugees contribute to the economy by working in sectors such as agriculture, construction, and manufacturing, the lack of formal recognition and work permits often leads to exploitation and underemployment, further exacerbating the economic strain in already impoverished areas like Balochistan and KP.

As Pakistan’s unemployment rate rises, the large refugee population has increased competition for jobs, contributing to social tension. This has fueled resentment, as some Pakistanis perceive refugees as taking scarce job opportunities. Additionally, the influx of Afghan refugees has led to social and cultural tensions, particularly in border regions where local populations feel the pressure of housing, feeding, and providing for refugees. Cultural differences between Afghan refugees and local communities, especially in areas where tribal divisions and ethnic rivalries exist, have occasionally led to xenophobia, discrimination, and tension..

Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for over four decades. However, in recent years, there has been growing concern over some Afghan refugees becoming involved in illegal activities. In Karachi alone, over 400,000 Afghan nationals are residing illegally, with 225 Afghan nationals arrested for various crimes, including incidents that led to fatalities.

Furthermore, the presence of Afghan refugees has coincided with an alarming rise in terrorist incidents . The recent activities of the TTP have led to over 2,500 deaths in 2024, the highest toll in nine years. These attacks have disrupted foreign investment and created uncertainty around infrastructure projects. In response , Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has ordered all illegal foreign nationals and Afghan citizen cardholders to leave the country by March 31, with deportations set to begin on April 1.

Relatively few Afghan refugees have been accepted by other countries. Germany has so far taken in 180,000 , while Turkey hosts around 130,000. These figures clearly demonstrate that Pakistan is shouldering a much heavier burden, while the pace at which other nations are accepting refugees has been slow. Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for the past 40 years, but given the current circumstances, this burden has become unsustainable. The repatriation of Afghan refugees has now become unavoidable due to Pakistan’s national security, economic concerns, and long-term interests.

The international community must take action to initiate rehabilitation projects in Afghanistan so that returning refugees can live with dignity and contribute to rebuilding their country. No nation can continue to host refugees at the expense of its own citizens. A recent example comes from the USA, where President Donald Trump proposed strict measures against illegal immigrants and foreign nationals. This action underscores that even the world’s wealthiest country cannot afford to support refugees indefinitely. If the USA, with all its resources, cannot manage the cost of hosting refugees, how can a country like Pakistan, grappling with severe economic and security challenges, continue to do so?

The nation wholeheartedly supports the government’s decision to repatriate Afghan refugees and urges that the process be expedited. The global community should also support Pakistan in its efforts for stability, as a secure and stable Pakistan benefits the entire world.