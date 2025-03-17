Pope Francis Seen Praying In First Photo From Hospital Amid ‘Complex’ Health Problems

Pope Francis has been seen for the first time since his hospitalization over a month ago, as the Vatican released a photo of him praying at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Sunday.

The image, published by the Holy See Press Office, shows the 87-year-old pontiff seated in a wheelchair, dressed in a white cassock and purple stole, praying before the chapel’s altar. According to Vatican officials, he had just finished celebrating mass in the hospital’s private chapel.

Francis was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14 due to bronchitis and later developed complications, including a polymicrobial infection and double pneumonia. While his voice was heard in an audio message to supporters earlier this month, this marks the first time he has been publicly seen since his hospitalization.

Despite his health struggles, the Vatican confirmed that Francis is now stable and responding well to treatments, particularly physical therapy. In his weekly Angelus prayer, released on Sunday, the pope reflected on illness and resilience, stating, “Our bodies are weak, but even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, and being signs of hope for one another.”

While doctors have assured that his condition is improving, Vatican officials have yet to confirm when the pope will return to his full public duties.