NAB seals numerous Bahria Town properties sealed across country over cases against Malik Riaz

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday said it had sealed “numerous” commercial and residential properties of property tycoon Malik Riaz across the country over corruption cases filed against him.

On Jan 21, the watchdog warned the public against investing in Bahria Town’s Dubai project and said it was seeking Riaz’s extradition.

Later, NAB began extradition efforts for Riaz and his son. In February, NAB had [filed] a reference against Riaz, ex-Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Minister Sharjeel Memon, and others for land transfer to Bahria Town. The watchdog also filed two corruption references over illegal land occupation in Rakh Takht Pari and New Murree.

In a press release issued on Monday, NAB said it “once again informs the public that several cases of fraud and deception against Malik Riaz Ahmed, owner of Bahria Town, and others are currently under investigation”.

It further said it had also filed several references against Riaz and others in accountability courts in Karachi and Islamabad, and the courts have summoned them all.

“In these cases, there are allegations and irrefutable evidence against Malik Riaz Ahmed and his associates for illegally occupying not only the government but also private land in the name of Bahria Town in Karachi, Takht Pari Rawalpindi, and New Murree, establishing housing societies without permission, and defrauding people of billions of rupees”.

“In recent actions related to this, numerous commercial and residential properties of Bahria Town in Karachi, Lahore, Takht Pari, New Murree/Golf City, and Islamabad have been sealed, including multi-story commercial buildings,” NAB stated.

Additionally, hundreds of bank accounts and vehicles of Bahria Town have been frozen, and further actions in this regard are being carried out rapidly, it added.

“NAB will continue its legal actions against Bahria Town Pakistan without any delay or pressure to fully protect the rights of the citizens of Pakistan,” the anti-corruption watchdog said.

“Malik Riaz Ahmed, who is currently residing in Dubai as a court absconder in the NCA [UK’s National Crime Agency] case, has recently launched a new project of construction of luxury apartments there,” it said.

“NAB has prima facie evidence that certain individuals from Pakistan are criminally aiding Malik Riaz Ahmed in this process by transferring their money to Dubai for investment in this project.

“Since NAB has also strong evidence of money laundering against Malik Riaz Ahmed and his associates, these funds have been sent to foreign countries through illegal means. Any funds transferred from Pakistan for this project will be considered money laundering, and legal action will be taken against the involved elements without discrimination,” the press release read.

“The public is informed to avoid any attractive inducements from Bahria Town and to protect their hard-earned savings,” NAB said.

It added: “NAB, in collaboration with other government agencies, has initiated vigorous efforts to bring back the fugitive accused to Pakistan so that such individuals can be brought to justice.”

Arrest warrants issued for Malik Riaz, Parvez Elahi

A Rawalpindi Accountability court on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Malik Riaz and Ali Ahmed Malik over their failure to appear the hearing.

Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan ordered their arrest and production before the next hearing, which is scheduled for April 16.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi was also absent from court, though his lawyer appeared and presented a medical certificate. The court granted the ex-CM’s request to be exempt from appearing for one day.

A total of 17 people have been named in the reference. Of those 17, 10 appeared in court for today’s hearing, while lawyers appeared on behalf of four others.

A copy of the court order will be available tomorrow morning, according to court staff.