Mustafa Amir’s mother accuses suspects of plotting body disposal

KARACHI: In a significant development in the high-profile murder case of Mustafa Amir, his mother, Wajiha Amir, has disclosed new information regarding the suspects’ alleged plans to dispose of her son’s body.

Speaking to local media, Wajiha claimed that Sheraz, one of the accused, was the first to suggest dumping Mustafa’s body in Balochistan. She dismissed Sheraz’s attempts to distance himself from the crime, alleging that he was equally involved in the murder.

“Sheraz is not an innocent bystander. He’s spinning lies to save himself, but he was part of it from the beginning,” she asserted.

Wajiha expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation’s handling of key individuals, particularly Kamran Qureshi, the father of prime suspect Armaghan. She alleged that Kamran advised his son to flee after learning about the murder, yet law enforcement had not questioned him thoroughly.

“Why isn’t Kamran Qureshi being interrogated? He needs to be held accountable,” she demanded.

According to police sources, the suspects destroyed Mustafa’s mobile phone in an apparent attempt to eliminate evidence. Wajiha also denied allegations that her son had any involvement in drug trafficking, calling such claims baseless and an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

“My son did not visit Armaghan’s house to sell drugs. This narrative is a lie,” she said.

Addressing reports of ransom calls, she clarified that although she had received one in January, it was unrelated to Armaghan.

“I never claimed Armaghan asked for ransom. There was a call, but they couldn’t prove they had Mustafa,” she explained.

The murder investigation report details a gruesome sequence of events. Armaghan allegedly attacked Mustafa with an iron rod following a personal dispute. Along with Sheraz, he tied Mustafa’s hands and feet, placed him in the trunk of a car, and later transported his body to Hub, where they set the vehicle on fire.

The report also highlights Armaghan’s murky past. He was previously implicated in a drug-related case in 2019 and had secured bail. The bungalow where he ran a call center was reportedly guarded by dozens of security personnel and illegally housed exotic animals, including lion cubs.

As the investigation continues, Wajiha Amir is calling for a transparent inquiry to ensure that everyone involved, directly or indirectly, is brought to justice.