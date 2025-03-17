King Charles Goes Head-to-Head With Meghan Markle’s Brand Amid Family Tensions

King Charles is set to release a new fragrance in collaboration with British perfumer Penhaligon’s, drawing inspiration from his renowned gardens. The upcoming perfume, expected to launch this summer, follows the success of Highgrove Bouquet, his first fragrance released in 2022.

According to The Telegraph, the new scent will once again reflect the lush landscapes of Highgrove House, the King’s private estate in Gloucestershire. The monarch, known for his appreciation of fine fragrances, has a history of supporting sustainable and heritage brands through his personal ventures.

News of the King’s latest collaboration comes as Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever continues to dominate headlines. While the Duchess of Sussex expands her business endeavors, Charles’ perfume launch is expected to bolster his charitable efforts, as proceeds from Highgrove Estate products traditionally support philanthropic causes.

Highgrove Estate has long sold organic goods, clothing, and gifts, with profits benefiting various charities. Although King Charles may not personally profit from the fragrance, the new perfume will likely contribute to his ongoing environmental and charitable initiatives.