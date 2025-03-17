King Charles Considering Alternative Treatment Option Amid Worsening Cancer

King Charles is reportedly exploring alternative treatments, including medical cannabis, as he continues his battle with cancer. Buckingham Palace insiders claim the 75-year-old monarch is open to unconventional approaches alongside traditional treatment.

According to Radar Online, the King is experimenting with medical cannabis due to its potential to relieve pain and even combat cancer cells. A palace source stated, “Charles is trying every cure in the book – and now some which aren’t! The cancer diagnosis has rocked him to the core, and he feels there’s no harm in trying something experimental.”

The source noted that Charles has long supported homeopathic medicine and sees no risk in giving cannabis treatment a chance. “He’s read all the studies around its benefits and is giving it a go,” they added. Despite his optimism, the King reportedly acknowledges his condition’s severity, with the source revealing, “Charles wants to make it until at least his 77th birthday but knows he may not, as he is now in so much pain.”

The King’s interest in medical cannabis coincides with his admiration for reggae legend Bob Marley, who strongly advocated for the plant’s medicinal benefits. During his recent Apple Music special, The King’s Music Room, Charles featured Marley’s Could You Be Loved on his playlist, prompting speculation about his evolving perspective on alternative therapies.

King Charles publicly disclosed his cancer diagnosis in early 2024 and has been undergoing treatment since. While Buckingham Palace has not confirmed reports of his use of medical cannabis, the King remains focused on exploring every possible avenue in his fight against the disease.