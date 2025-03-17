NATIONAL

Karachi Weather Update: Cooler Days Ahead As Per PMD

By Web Desk

he Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted a minor drop in Karachi’s temperature over the next three days, with daytime highs expected to fall by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office, a shift in wind direction is bringing drier conditions, keeping Karachi’s daytime temperatures between 33°C and 35°C. The current temperature stands at 19°C, with partly cloudy skies and a humidity level of 48%. Winds from the northeast are blowing at 6 km/h, contributing to the slight cooling effect.

Meanwhile, northern regions of Pakistan are set to experience colder conditions, with the PMD predicting a dip in temperatures in hilly areas.

Rainfall And Storm Activity Across Pakistan

Over the past 24 hours, scattered rain and thunderstorms have been recorded in parts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Islamabad, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Most other regions experienced partly cloudy weather, as seasonal changes continue to influence atmospheric conditions across the country.

As Karachi prepares for a brief temperature drop, residents are advised to stay updated with the latest forecasts and take necessary precautions against fluctuating weather patterns.

