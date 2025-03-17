Justin Bieber Breaks Silence On Emotional Struggles Amid Divorce And Drug Use Rumors

Justin Bieber has once again sparked concern among fans after sharing a deeply personal Instagram post about his emotional struggles, describing his feelings as “drowning” and “unsafe.”

The “Peaches” singer took to Instagram Stories, posting a cryptic message set to SZA’s song I Hate U, which immediately raised fresh concerns about his well-being.

“I was always told when I was a kid not to hate,” Bieber wrote. “But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it, so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it. Which made me feel like I was drowning, unsafe to acknowledge it.”

He continued, “I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there. How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we’ve experienced?”

Justin Bieber’s Ongoing Battle With Self-Doubt

Bieber’s latest admission comes shortly after he opened up about self-doubt and imposter syndrome in a separate post. In another candid confession, the singer admitted that despite his massive success, he has often felt undeserving.

“People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin, you deserve that.’ And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud,” he wrote.

He added, “Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky. Like, damn, if they only knew my thoughts—how judgmental I am, how selfish I really am… they wouldn’t be saying this.”

Public Concerns Over Bieber’s Well-Being

Bieber, who rose to stardom at just 15 years old, has long spoken about the pressures of fame. After his 2010 breakout hit Baby, he became one of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 150 million records sold worldwide.

However, in recent months, speculation about his physical and mental health has intensified, fueled by disheveled public appearances, concerning social media posts, and photos of him smoking from what appeared to be a joint or bong.

Despite the rumors, Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have continued to appear together, presenting a united front. The couple, who welcomed their son Jack Blues seven months ago, have been seen stepping out together and featuring in each other’s social media posts.

On March 1, as Bieber celebrated his 31st birthday, he shared a series of photos, including a heartwarming family moment with Hailey and their baby.

However, just days later, he raised new concerns after posting images of himself smoking while riding an e-bike, soundtracked by Cypress Hill’s Hits From the Bong. His hollow-eyed appearance and oversized, mismatched clothing have only fueled speculation.

Bieber’s Team Denies Drug Rumors

Last month, Bieber’s representative addressed growing concerns about his health and lifestyle, issuing a strong denial to TMZ.

“The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true,” the statement read, emphasizing that the singer is actually in “one of the best places in his life.”

According to his team, Bieber has had a transformative year, focusing on new music and cutting ties with business relationships and friendships that no longer serve him.

They also dismissed the speculation surrounding his appearance and marriage, calling it “exhausting and pitiful.”

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Bieber continues to navigate his personal battles while maintaining his career and family life. However, his recent emotional confessions have left fans hoping that the singer is receiving the support he needs.