JIT issues fresh summons to 16 PTI leaders in anti-state propaganda case

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing an alleged anti-state social media campaign has once again summoned several prominent leaders and social media activists affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The individuals have been directed to appear before the investigators on March 18.

According to official sources, a total of 16 PTI leaders and activists have been served notices to join the ongoing inquiry. Among those summoned are senior party figures including Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Awn Abbas, and Muhammad Shahbaz Shabbir.

The summons have also been issued to PTI digital team members, including Waqas Akram, Taimoor Saleem Khan Jhagra, Sibghatullah Virk, Azhar Mashwani, Muhammad Nauman Afzal, Jibran Ilyas, and Salman Raza. Zulfi Bukhari, Musa Virk, and Ali Malik are also required to appear before the JIT.

Meanwhile, key PTI leaders such as Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Rauf Hassan, and Shah Farman have already recorded their statements with the JIT. Sources further revealed that Aleema Khanum, sister of PTI’s incarcerated founder Imran Khan, was earlier summoned on March 14 but failed to appear. A fresh notice has been issued to her, directing her to join the probe on March 19.

The JIT is investigating allegations that certain PTI members and digital activists were involved in running a coordinated propaganda campaign against state institutions on social media platforms. Officials claim that the campaign aimed to incite public unrest and undermine national security.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif launched a scathing attack against PTI in the National Assembly, accusing the party of defending terrorists and maligning the security forces following the recent Jaffar Express train hijacking incident in Balochistan. Asif criticised PTI leaders for their alleged double standards and accused them of being “terrorist apologists.”

“The same people who once nurtured terrorists for political gains are now raising slogans against our armed forces,” the minister remarked during his address, as opposition lawmakers protested in the house.

The JIT’s inquiry comes amid heightened political tensions and growing concerns over the misuse of social media to spread disinformation and target state institutions. The government has reiterated its commitment to holding those responsible for anti-state activities accountable under the law.