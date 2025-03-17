Hilaria Baldwin Addresses Accent Backlash, Says Code-Switching Is ‘Normal’

Hilaria Baldwin has opened up about the backlash she faced over her accent, reflecting on the controversy and how she has learned to navigate public scrutiny.

On the March 16 episode of The Baldwins, the 41-year-old discussed how she adapted her speech patterns long before accusations arose in 2020, when social media users questioned the authenticity of her Spanish heritage.

“Growing up with multiple cultural influences means you’re never fully able to fit in,” she explained, likening the experience to “code-switching”—a term used to describe the way people naturally adjust their accents or mannerisms in different social settings.

During a conversation with a 15-year-old family friend, Baldwin compared the practice to speaking differently when addressing an elderly person. “If you’re talking to someone who can’t hear well, you naturally slow down and emphasize words. It’s the same concept,” she noted.

‘The Whole World Was Mean to Me’

Reflecting on the controversy in a confessional, Baldwin admitted that public criticism has been difficult.

“You never get used to people being mean. But you take a deep breath and try to distance yourself from it,” she said. “I try turning down the volume in my head and not taking it personally.”

The controversy first erupted in December 2020, when online users alleged that Baldwin had misrepresented her Spanish roots. It was later revealed that she was born Hilary Baldwin in Boston, Massachusetts, not Spain, as some had believed.

At the time, Baldwin addressed the claims in a since-deleted seven-minute video, explaining: “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain, and I chose to live in the U.S.”

Embracing Her Identity

On the season premiere of The Baldwins, Baldwin reiterated her pride in her bilingual upbringing.

“I love English. I also love Spanish. When I mix the two, it doesn’t make me inauthentic. It makes me normal,” she said.

While she admitted that the backlash took a toll on her emotionally, Baldwin credited her family, friends, and multicultural community for helping her embrace her identity.

“We’re all a mix of different things, and that affects how we sound, the words we choose, and our mannerisms,” she said. “That’s normal. That’s being human.”