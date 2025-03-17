Extended Eid Holidays Announced By Government

The Maldives government has announced an extended public holiday for Eid al-Fitr, granting citizens a full week off under the directive of President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

According to an official statement from the President’s Office, if Eid is observed on March 31, 2025, public holidays will extend from March 31 to April 3. However, if Eid falls on March 30, holidays would have started on March 30 and ended on April 1. Regardless of the Eid date, President Muizzu has ensured that the holiday period will last until April 3, allowing uninterrupted time for religious observance and family celebrations.

This extended break will be followed by the regular Friday and Saturday weekend, meaning government offices will reopen on April 6, 2025.

In addition to the Eid break, the government has also declared public holidays from March 20 onwards to allow citizens to observe the last 10 days of Ramadan. This decision aligns with President Muizzu’s policy of encouraging Islamic practices and granting time for increased religious devotion.

Despite the long break, essential government services will continue to operate, ensuring that public needs are met during the extended holiday period.