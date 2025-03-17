Elton John’s Health Struggles Become Apparent In Latest Interaction With Fans

Sir Elton John, 77, is facing severe vision loss, forcing him to simplify his signature to just the letter “E” and a kiss as he struggles with deteriorating eyesight.

Fans were informed that the I’m Still Standing singer had to adjust his autograph style for the £24.99 limited edition sets of his upcoming album, Who Believes In Angels?, set for release on April 4.

Elton first revealed his fears about his failing sight in November, expressing concern that it might prevent him from completing his collaboration with Brandi Carlile. The pop icon lost vision in his right eye in July after suffering an infection while on holiday in the South of France, and his left eye has also weakened.

In December, he admitted he was unable to watch previews of his new musical, The Devil Wears Prada. Speaking candidly, he shared, “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. But I love to hear it.”

During an interview on Good Morning America, the legendary musician further described the impact of his condition, stating, “It kind of floored me, and I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

Despite his health struggles, Elton remains committed to his music and continues to push forward with his projects, determined to stay connected with his fans.