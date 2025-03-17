Court issues arrest warrants for PTI leaders in Judicial Complex attack case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday declared senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, and former party leader Farrukh Habib as absconders in the Judicial Complex attack case.

The decision comes after their repeated failure to appear before the court despite multiple summons.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the proceedings pertaining to two separate cases lodged at Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station. The cases are linked to violent clashes that erupted during PTI founder Imran Khan’s appearance at the Judicial Complex, where he was seeking bail in several legal matters.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for additional PTI leaders, including Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Raja Basharat, over their continued absence from hearings. Judge Sipra noted the persistent non-compliance of the accused with court directives and termed their absence deliberate.

During the hearing, several accused who were present in court marked their attendance. The judge subsequently adjourned further proceedings in both cases until April 7, directing law enforcement to execute the warrants and produce the absconding leaders before the court.

The cases stem from an incident on March 18, 2023, when a large number of PTI supporters accompanied Imran Khan to the Judicial Complex. Protesters reportedly removed security barriers, forced entry into the premises, vandalized property, and disrupted judicial proceedings. Authorities allege that the chaos was incited by party leaders and was part of a coordinated effort to pressure the judiciary.

Following the incident, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police registered terrorism charges against several PTI leaders and activists. The cases were registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and Section 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which deals with obstructing public officials from performing their duties.

Law enforcement agencies claim that weapons, including a Kalashnikov rifle, were recovered from some of the arrested suspects. Subsequent raids have been conducted across various regions in an effort to apprehend remaining individuals involved in the attack.

Authorities have described the events at the Judicial Complex as a serious breach of security, resulting in damage to government property. However, officials have commended the swift response of the police and paramilitary forces for preventing further escalation, particularly near the Islamabad High Court.

The government has reiterated its stance that those involved in orchestrating and participating in acts of violence against state institutions will be held accountable under anti-terror laws.