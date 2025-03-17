World

Complete reunification of China is inevitable, says Chinese Foreign Ministry

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: The complete reunification of China is inevitable, and seeking “Taiwan independence” through foreign support is doomed to failure, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

The spokesperson made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities’ plan to promote the establishment of new institutions in certain countries and use “Taiwan” instead of “Taipei” to name these institutions.

Mao said that the one-China principle is a universally recognized norm governing international relations and a consensus in the international community, and it serves as China’s political foundation to establish and develop relations with other countries.

“The government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole of China. Taiwan has never been a country. It never was, and never will be,” the spokesperson said.

For some time, under the guise of exchange and cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, science, technology, culture and education, DPP authorities have been trying to break the international community’s adherence to the one-China principle and expand the so-called international space by attempting to establish new institutions in certain countries or rename existing ones, she said.

Mao warned the DPP authorities that the complete reunification of the country is inevitable and that seeking “Taiwan independence” through foreign support is doomed to failure.

“China always firmly opposes any form of official exchange between Taiwan authorities and any country that has diplomatic relations with China,” Mao said.

