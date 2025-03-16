Study Finds 27 Bottled Water Brands In Pakistan Unsafe For Consumption

A new study by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has found that 27 bottled water brands sold across the country contain harmful contaminants, posing serious health risks.

The fourth-quarter report for 2024, covering October to December, revealed excessive levels of sodium, arsenic, and potassium in several brands, while others were found to be bacterially contaminated. The study, conducted under the Ministry of Science and Technology, tested 176 samples from 20 cities.

According to PCRWR Director General Dr. Hifza Rasheed, the findings were compared with bottled water standards set by the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA). The results showed that 27 brands were unfit for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

Among the flagged brands, Miran Drinking Water Pak Aqua, Jel Bottled Water, Neo, Eltsen, Pure Water, Aqua Health, Oslo, and More Plus contained excessive sodium. One Pure Drinking Water, Indus, Premium Safa Purified Water, Orwell, and Natural Pure Life exceeded safe arsenic levels, while Hunza Utter Water had potassium above the permissible limit.

Bacterial contamination was found in 16 brands, including SS Water, Sip Premium Drinking Water, Miran Drinking Water, D-Nova, Sky Rain, Neo, Pure Water, Dream Pure, Aqua Sharav Pure Drinking Water, Marvi, Ice Well, Akb Sky, Karakorum Spring Water, More Plus, Essentia, and Life Inn, making them unfit for drinking.

Dr. Rasheed explained that water samples are collected from 24 cities every three months and shared with the PSQCA and provincial authorities for action. However, while PCRWR is responsible for testing, the regulation and enforcement of quality standards fall under other agencies.

Attempts to contact the flagged brands for comments were largely unsuccessful. Some company representatives claimed ownership changes, while others either did not respond or defended their compliance with quality standards.

Meanwhile, Ashraf Player, Director of Licensing at PSQCA, detailed the licensing process for bottled water plants, which includes inspections, third-party testing, and scrutiny committee approvals. He noted that companies violating hygiene standards undergo three random checks before facing action, with repeated violations leading to license revocation.

Player also highlighted staffing challenges, revealing that only seven inspectors monitor bottled water quality in Karachi, despite the agency’s national oversight role. The findings have raised concerns over regulatory gaps and the need for stricter enforcement to ensure consumer safety.