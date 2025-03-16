Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Looks Visibly Unwell In latest Pictures From Court Amid Sex Trafficking Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs made a rare court appearance on Friday, looking noticeably aged and bloated, according to eyewitness accounts from inside the Manhattan federal courtroom.

The 55-year-old rapper, who is facing multiple charges including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, was described as “puffy” with gray hair and a chinstrap beard. Reporters present at the hearing, including The Post’s Kyle Schnitzer and CBS New York’s Alice Gainer, commented on his drastically altered appearance.

Combs pleaded not guilty to two superseding indictments, while his legal team and federal prosecutors debated jury selection and key discovery items. One of the discussions involved an alleged original tape showing Combs being violent toward his ex, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, which CNN may have destroyed.

Following the hearing, Law&Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner compared Combs’ appearance to “Santa Claus,” noting that his graying and bloated look caught many in the courtroom off guard. This comes months after Millner previously described him as “astonishingly thinner” in December 2024.

While Combs’ legal team has not commented on his apparent aging, an insider previously told Page Six that the “Bad Boy for Life” artist remains “fit, healthy, and fully focused on his defense.” The source added that Combs has been staying active in prison and is in good spirits despite his circumstances.

Combs has been in federal custody since September 2024, following a months-long investigation into allegations that he hosted “Freak-Off” parties where illegal sexual activity allegedly took place. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which has been described as “hell on Earth” due to overcrowding and poor conditions.

If convicted, Combs faces a minimum of 15 years to life in prison. His trial is set to begin on May 5, where he will fight to regain his freedom. Despite multiple civil lawsuits and ongoing criminal proceedings, the music mogul has denied all allegations and maintains his innocence.