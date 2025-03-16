Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot Stun At Snow White Premiere In Character-Inspired Looks

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot brought their Snow White characters to life at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, dazzling in contrasting fairytale-inspired looks.

The stars arrived at the El Capitan Theatre on Saturday, March 15, celebrating Disney’s live-action Snow White, directed by Marc Webb. Zegler, 23, who plays the titular princess, and Gadot, 39, portraying the Evil Queen, embraced their roles with their red carpet ensembles.

Zegler wore a soft pink strapless gown featuring a corseted bodice with delicate butterfly appliqués and a voluminous floor-length skirt. She completed the look with an elegant updo and a diamond necklace. Meanwhile, Gadot opted for a dramatic black lace dress with a ruffled miniskirt over a sheer, floor-length skirt. She kept her hair sleek with a center part and accessorized with a jeweled statement necklace.

The L.A. premiere followed a European promotional event, where Zegler performed Waiting on a Wish, one of the film’s original songs, at a castle in Segovia, Spain. The film’s marketing has remained relatively low-key due to ongoing backlash since its announcement in 2022.

Zegler has faced criticism over both her casting and her comments on the 1937 animated classic. When Disney selected her as Snow White, she was met with racist backlash for being of Colombian and Polish descent. She later explained that the 2025 adaptation alters Snow White’s backstory, with her name deriving from surviving a snowstorm rather than her complexion.

The actress has also spoken out about the original film’s outdated narrative. In a recent Vogue Mexico interview, she acknowledged the backlash but viewed it as “passion for the character,” adding that it is an “honor to be part of something people care so deeply about.”

Beyond casting concerns, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage previously criticized Disney’s decision to remake a “backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together.” He called out what he saw as hypocrisy in modernizing the lead character while keeping other outdated elements intact.

Disney responded to the controversy, stating that it had worked with members of the dwarfism community to ensure a more inclusive approach. David Hand, the son of one of the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs co-directors, also voiced his disapproval, saying the remake lacks “respect” for the 1937 film.

Despite ongoing debate, Snow White is set to hit theaters on March 21, with anticipation building around how Disney’s modern retelling will resonate with audiences.