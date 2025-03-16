Punjab Police step up IBOs, mock exercises to check terrorism

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman has issued directions to further high alert the security across province including Lahore, along with continuing intelligence-based search and sweep operations and mock exercises.

Sharing details, the Punjab Police spokesperson said that 459 search, sweep and combing operations and mock exercises were conducted across Punjab during the past 24 hours.

More than 500 people were questioned during 38 search and sweep operations. More than 12,600 accused were checked during 421 combing operations, while 68 accused were taken into custody.

“During the search operations, declared and habitual criminals and suspects involved in serious crimes were arrested. A large number of illegal weapons and bullets including rifles, guns, pistols were recovered from the possession of the accused”, he informed.

The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that during the operations against the criminals, including two robbers were brought to justice.

The IGP said that the mock exercises of Punjab Police will continue to eradicate the terrorists and criminal elements. Teams of Punjab Police, CTD, Special Branch, Elite Force, Rescue 1122 and law enforcement agencies are participating in the mock exercises.

Police ensuring strict implementation of Anti-Kite Flying Act

On the instructions of Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is ensuring strict implementation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act in light of the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill.

Giving details, the spokesperson Punjab Police said that this year, 2235 accused were arrested and 2187 cases were registered for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province, including Lahore. 424167 kites, 14635 spinning wheels were recovered and challans of 1876 cases were submitted. In the provincial capital Lahore, 616 suspects were arrested, 615 cases were registered, 20137 kites and 906 spinning wheels were recovered. Last year, 12525 suspects were arrested and 11866 cases were registered across the province including Lahore.