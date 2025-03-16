PTI’s Barrister Gohar lauds security forces for averting major disaster

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar on Saturday showered praises on the security forces for timely actions to avert a major disaster in the Jaffar Express attack, comparing it to the devastating attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar.

Speaking to media outside court, the PTI chairman said that the attack could have been as catastrophic as the APS tragedy, but security forces successfully prevented it.

He commended the role of the forces in averting a disaster.

Barrsiter Gohar also discussed PTI’s efforts to negotiate with the government. He said that PTI had formed a committee on December 4 to initiate talks, and subsequent meetings took place in December and January. PTI made two demands to the government, which were presented in writing after the government asked for them. However, Gohar claimed that the government failed to act on the opportunities for negotiation.

He also criticised the government’s handling of PTI founder Imran Khan’s situation, saying that no one from the government has been allowed to meet him for six months. “This is a violation of court orders and human rights,” he added.

Commenting on the recent military actions, Gohar praised the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) for an informative press conference and reiterated the security forces’ vital role in preventing further tragedy.