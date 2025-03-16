Prince Harry Suffers Major Setback In US Visa Battle Amid Release Of Sensitive Records

A US court has ruled that documents related to Prince Harry’s visa application must be made public by Tuesday, following an ongoing Freedom of Information (FOI) request filed by the Heritage Foundation.

Judge Carl Nichols, who initially ruled in 2024 that Harry’s immigration records should remain sealed, has now ordered the release of redacted documents. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) previously resisted the FOI request but later agreed to disclose portions of the files with certain details withheld.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has argued that Prince Harry may have misrepresented past drug use on his visa application, which could have affected his eligibility for US residency. However, Judge Nichols previously stated that Harry, like any foreign national, has a “legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status.”

Despite the controversy, former President Donald Trump ruled out any plans to deport Harry. Speaking to the New York Post in February, Trump said, “I’ll leave him alone,” but previously told the Daily Express US that he “wouldn’t protect him,” citing Harry’s alleged betrayal of the late Queen Elizabeth II.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently reside in a $29 million estate in Montecito, California, where they share a luxury home with their two children. The couple’s high-profile neighbors include Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry, adding to their presence in the A-list enclave.

With the court-mandated release of Harry’s visa records imminent, the case continues to stir debate over transparency, privacy, and immigration policies for high-profile foreign nationals in the US.