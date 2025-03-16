Entertainment

Prince Harry Suffers Major Setback In US Visa Battle Amid Release Of Sensitive Records

By Web Desk

A US court has ruled that documents related to Prince Harry’s visa application must be made public by Tuesday, following an ongoing Freedom of Information (FOI) request filed by the Heritage Foundation.

Judge Carl Nichols, who initially ruled in 2024 that Harry’s immigration records should remain sealed, has now ordered the release of redacted documents. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) previously resisted the FOI request but later agreed to disclose portions of the files with certain details withheld.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has argued that Prince Harry may have misrepresented past drug use on his visa application, which could have affected his eligibility for US residency. However, Judge Nichols previously stated that Harry, like any foreign national, has a “legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status.”

Despite the controversy, former President Donald Trump ruled out any plans to deport Harry. Speaking to the New York Post in February, Trump said, “I’ll leave him alone,” but previously told the Daily Express US that he “wouldn’t protect him,” citing Harry’s alleged betrayal of the late Queen Elizabeth II.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently reside in a $29 million estate in Montecito, California, where they share a luxury home with their two children. The couple’s high-profile neighbors include Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry, adding to their presence in the A-list enclave.

With the court-mandated release of Harry’s visa records imminent, the case continues to stir debate over transparency, privacy, and immigration policies for high-profile foreign nationals in the US.

Previous article
Ben Affleck Spotted With Kids In LA Amid Jennifer Garner Reunion Buzz
Next article
Kanye West Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Bianca Censori Divorce Rumors
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot Stun At Snow White Premiere In...

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot brought their Snow White characters to life at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, dazzling in contrasting fairytale-inspired looks. The stars...

Tom Cruise And Ana De Armas Spotted Together Again In London Amid Relationship Rumors

Kate Middleton’s Stunning Photos Released After England’s Victory Over Wales

Nadia Hussain’s Husband’s Physical Remand Extended In Embezzlement Case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.