PML-N plans Punjab cabinet’s ‘expansion’ with inclusion of all allies

LAHORE: The ruling PML-N has decided to expand the Punjab cabinet with the inclusion of members from all allied parties, it was learnt on Saturday.

According to the insiders’ privy to the development, like the PML-Q, the ruling party has sped up its efforts to include members of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and the PPP in the provincial cabinet.

According to a provincial minister, the former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has finalized the list carrying the names of those MPAs whom the party planned to induct in the cabinet.

He informed that the cabinet’s expansion had been put on hold for the time being because the PML-N’s negotiations with the PPP were expected to render fruit.

The minister went on to say that it was due to this fact that the PPP was now contemplating joining the cabinet, but it had attached some conditions.

On the other hand, some insiders said that the PPP had demanded three ministries in the province, but the PML-N had agreed to give it two. They informed that the PPP lawmakers’ inclusion in the cabinet was linked to the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s nod.