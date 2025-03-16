PM reaffirms commitment to eradicate human trafficking forever

Black business of human trafficking has earned bad name for Pakistan: Premier

Prime Minister appreciates PILDAT role for betterment of democracy in the country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated the authorities and officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) for nabbing the main ringleader of a gang involved in notorious human trafficking.

During a meeting with the authorities and officials of the FIA and IB in the presence of ministers and interior secretary, and broadcast live on national Tv channels, the prime minister expressed the hope that with the relentless and worthy efforts undertaken by these agencies, the obnoxious practice of human trafficking would end forever.

He noted with appreciation the arrest of Usman Jajja involved in numerous human trafficking cases and said “the black business of human trafficking has earned bad name for Pakistan while a number of nationals lost their lives in boats capsized incidents near Italy and Morrocco which also created huge embarrassment for the country abroad.”

The prime minister said that he called a meeting with all the authorities and officers to convey appreciation on his part and on behalf of the government and the people.

He also urged the authorities and officers to gird up their loins and raise the country’s name by carrying out their official responsibilities with dedication.

The prime minister also awarded appreciation shields and cheques to different officials who took part in the operations to bust the gangs.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and secretary Interior briefed the prime minister about the performance of the agencies.

The director generals FIA and IB also briefed the prime minister about the arrest of gang leaders, operators and facilitators involved in the human trafficking.

PILDAT board members meet PM

Meanwhile, the board members of Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) – Majeebur Rehman Shami, Shahid Hamid and Ahmad Bilal Mehboob called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday.

During the meeting, they apprised the premier about the affairs of the PILDAT. Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of PILDAT regarding betterment of democracy in the country. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan were also present in the meeting.

Prime Minster flays firing on Sindh Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the firing on the convoy of Member Provincial Assembly Jam Mehtab Dahar.

The premier expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Mehtab’s guard in the incident.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.

The Prime Minister also strongly condemned the blast in Noshki.

He expressed sorrow over the lost of precious lives in the blast. The premier prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the rank of those martyred in the blast and offered heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families. Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for early recovery of injured persons and directed that the injured be provided with best possible treatment.

He said, “Such cowardly acts cannot deter our resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.”