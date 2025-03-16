PM orders to keep fuel prices unchanged for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to provide significant relief on electricity bills while keeping petroleum prices unchanged.

Prime minister said that instead of reducing fuel prices, the financial margin created by global oil price fluctuations would be used to lower electricity tariffs.

“This is one of several measures we are taking to bring meaningful reductions in electricity rates. A comprehensive and effective strategy is being finalised to ensure lower power tariffs,” he said.

The government is set to unveil a relief package in the coming weeks, leveraging the financial space created by global oil price variations and other economic measures.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising public relief, saying that the upcoming power tariff cuts would also help curb inflation.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif will soon address the nation to outline the relief measures.