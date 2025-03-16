NATIONAL

Peshawar admin bans sale of toy guns, firecrackers

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The district administration of Peshawar has imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of toy guns and firecrackers in the city.

As per details, the ban, imposed under Section 144, aims to maintain law and order during the upcoming Eid celebrations.

According to the administration, the ban is necessary to prevent potential disturbances and ensure public safety. The sale and purchase of toy guns and firecrackers have been prohibited, and violators will face action under Section 188.

The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against those found selling or purchasing toy guns and firecrackers, particularly during Eid celebrations.

