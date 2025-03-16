World

Local traders, civil society activists reject India’s development mantra in IIOJK

By Agencies

SRINAGAR: Traders, civil society activists and political observers have brushed aside India’s hollow claims of economic growth and development in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as mere propaganda aimed at hoodwinking international community.

According to Kashmir Media Service, India, they said, has been actively releasing reports and orchestrating media campaigns to create an illusion of peace and development in the occupied territory. The aim of peddling false narratives of progress while depriving Kashmiris of their fundamental rights is to justify India’s illegal occupation, they argued.

However, local business owners and activists insist that these claims are far from reality. On condition of anonymity, a trader from Srinagar told a media outlet that “The ground situation tells a different story. Shops are shutting down, businesses are struggling, and unemployment is at an all-time high. There is no real progress—only repression.”

Civil society activists said the Indian government is misleading the international community by painting a rosy picture of economic growth in the territory. “The so-called development narrative is just another tool of deception. India wants to normalize its occupation by showcasing false progress, but the reality remains grim,” said a rights activist.

The activists also pointed to a broader strategy to alter the territory’s demographic composition. “The doors are being opened to Indian investors, while Kashmiri businesses suffer due to economic strangulation and lack of access to resources,” a businessman remarked.

Political analysts argue that India’s revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, has set IIOJK back in every aspect of life.

Observers asked how peace and progress can be achieved in a territory that has been turned into the world’s most militarized zone.

Previous article
At least 33 dead as tornadoes ravage central US
Next article
China’s Xi ‘declines’ EU invitation to 50th anniversary of EU-China diplomatic ties
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Spends Time With Family Amid Divorce Rumors and Drug...

Justin Bieber enjoyed a special family moment as he embraced his younger siblings in a heartwarming photo shared by his father, Jeremy Bieber. On Friday,...

Millions of Cubans spend second night without electricity

US strikes in Yemen kill 31 as Trump vows to end Houthi attacks

Death toll from North Macedonia hip-hop gig blaze rises to 59: Interior minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.