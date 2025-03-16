Entertainment

King Charles To Hold Key Meeting As Tensions Rise Amid Cancer Battle

By Web Desk

Buckingham Palace is arranging a crucial meeting between King Charles III and Canada’s newly elected Prime Minister, Mark Carney, amid ongoing tensions between Canada and the United States.

According to The Times, royal insiders confirm that the King is eager to meet Carney during his upcoming visit to the UK. The meeting is seen as a show of Britain’s steadfast support for Canada, especially following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks suggesting Canada should become “America’s 51st state” and the imposition of harsh trade tariffs.

Photo: AP

A palace source stated that King Charles is “determined” to hold the meeting despite both leaders’ packed schedules. The Sunday Times previously reported that the monarch has been closely monitoring the growing discord between Canada and the U.S.

Photo: AP

In addition to the planned meeting, reports suggest that King Charles has privately written to Carney to congratulate him on his new role. The two sides are actively exploring ways to facilitate the meeting, which could have significant diplomatic implications.

Previous article
Donald Trump Break His Silence On Tiger Woods’ Romance With Vanessa Trump
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.