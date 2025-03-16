Kanye West Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Bianca Censori Divorce Rumors

Kanye West was seen in Los Angeles on Thursday with a Bianca Censori look-alike, just weeks after reports of marital troubles and reconciliation with his wife surfaced.

The Carnival rapper, now known as Ye, was photographed walking alongside the unidentified woman while hosting auditions for his Sunday Service gospel choir. Although her facial features resembled Censori, her fashion choices—black turtleneck, leggings, and sleek bun—drew comparisons to West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The sighting comes nearly a month after speculation that West and Censori had split following their controversial Grammys red carpet appearance, where the former Yeezy architect made headlines in a sheer dress. At the time, insiders claimed Censori was growing frustrated with West’s public antics, particularly his decision to sell swastika-designed T-shirts, which she reportedly called “the last straw.”

Despite tensions, sources previously told Page Six that West believed Censori would return to him, and it appears he was right. In February, the couple reportedly decided to work on their relationship, with an insider stating, “They’re not ready to give up on each other.”

Since then, the two have been spotted together at multiple Los Angeles events, including Censori’s feature film premiere. During one appearance, West was seen holding hands with a cloaked, unidentified woman—widely believed to be Censori.

While West has yet to comment on his latest sighting with the mystery woman, it remains unclear whether she is part of his inner circle or simply a coincidence amid his ongoing reconciliation with Censori.