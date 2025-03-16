Entertainment

Justin Bieber Spends Time With Family Amid Divorce Rumors and Drug Problems

By Web Desk

Justin Bieber enjoyed a special family moment as he embraced his younger siblings in a heartwarming photo shared by his father, Jeremy Bieber.

On Friday, March 14, Jeremy posted the touching snapshot on Instagram, referring to Justin, 31, and his four siblings as “my crew.” The Peaches singer was seen relaxing on a couch, surrounded by his sisters Bay, 6, Jazmyn, 16, and Allie, 17, as well as his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon, who wrapped his arms around his older brother.

The post comes shortly after Jeremy, 49, shared another tribute to Justin, posting a selfie with his eldest child and calling him “my first.” Earlier this month, he also celebrated Justin’s 31st birthday by sharing a nostalgic baby photo of the singer sitting in a bucket with a rubber duck.

Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, also marked the occasion with a throwback photo collection, affectionately calling her son “my favorite” in the caption.

The Bieber family has been celebrating plenty of milestones, including Justin’s own journey into fatherhood. The singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their first child, son Jack, in August 2024.

According to a PEOPLE source, Justin recently enjoyed a “fun, relaxing getaway” for his birthday at Gozzer Ranch in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, spending quality time with Hailey, 28, their son, and close friends. The insider also addressed ongoing speculation about their marriage, stating, “No matter what the rumors are, they are fine. Their marriage is fine. They’re very happy together.”

As Justin balances his career with fatherhood, he continues to embrace meaningful moments with both his immediate and extended family, showcasing the strong bonds he shares with his loved ones.

