Jennifer Lopez’s New Romance Revealed Amid Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Reconciliation

By Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez is sparking romance rumors with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein following her reported divorce from Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 54, and Goldstein, 43, are set to star opposite each other in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance, and sources claim their on-screen chemistry may be turning into something more. The British actor has previously expressed admiration for Lopez, making this potential pairing a dream come true for him.

The rumors surface as Lopez’s ex, Ben Affleck, has been seen getting close with his former wife, Jennifer Garner. The Gone Girl star, 52, and Garner, 52, were recently spotted sharing affectionate moments during a family outing, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck at paintball range in California – Photo: GJC / BACKGRID

Neither Lopez nor Goldstein has publicly addressed the dating rumors, but their upcoming film is already drawing attention as fans speculate whether life could be imitating art.

