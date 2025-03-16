Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith Furious Over Will Smith’s Kiss, Plans Public Payback

By Web Desk

Will Smith has denied new allegations made by his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, as tensions between the two continue to rise, according to sources.

A report from RadarOnline.com suggests that Jada is considering making a public display of affection with another man to “give Will a taste of his own medicine.” A source close to the situation claimed, “With Will out there strutting his stuff and acting like a single man, she’s decided it’s time to mirror his antics.”

However, Smith, 55, reportedly insists he has done nothing inappropriate, arguing that any public behavior on his part was merely “putting on a show.” Despite this, Jada allegedly believes he has “crossed a serious line.”

The Girls Trip actress, 52, has previously been said to monitor Smith’s social media presence closely, analyzing interactions and content he shares. A source noted that while Jada is skeptical of Will’s online behavior, she “takes her own transformation into an online influencer and chat host absurdly seriously.”

Photo: Screen Grab Youtube

Jada’s Red Table Talk series has earned her millions of devoted online followers, and sources suggest she is focused on her personal brand while navigating the evolving dynamic with Smith. The couple, who revealed in 2023 that they have been living separately for years, continue to make headlines as their unconventional relationship unfolds.

