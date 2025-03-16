Five killed, seven injured in clash over land dispute in Badin

BADIN: At least five villagers were killed over a land ownership dispute in Khorwah area of Badin district on Sunday morning, the police said.

The police informed that the untoward incident happened near the village Angaro Khaskheli, Tehsil Shaheed Fazal Rahu, area of Badin district between Rahimoon and Khaskheli community,.

Both the tribes – Rahimoon and Khaskheli – clashed over an old land dispute in this area over the ownership claim of three acres of land. The clash intensified and as a result of crossfire, five persons from both communities were killed on the spot and seven others were seriously injured.

According to the police, the deceased persons were identified as Anwar S/o Abdullah, Madad Ali S/o Abdullah, Siddique S/o Muhammad Yousif, Abdul Majeed S/o Jumoon and Ahmed S/o Bachayo.

The police informed that the conflict erupted between both communities over a land dispute and both sides attacked each other with axes and sticks, resulting in instant deaths.

Upon receiving the report, DSP Shaheed Fazil Rahu, Shakeel Ahmed Solangi along with Sub-Inspector Shafqat Zaman Tanoli, SHO Khorwah Police Station and Inspector Abdul Sattar Gambhir, SHO, Kario Ghanwhar rushed to the scene with a heavy police contingent to prevent further bloodshed.

Meanwhile, additional police personnel were also called in other districts to bring the situation under control.

The dead bodies and injured, including Gul Hassan S/o Ismail, Muhammad Juman S/o Mamoon, Yousif S/o Jumoon, Mehnwasayo S/o Jumoon, Ghulam Muhammad S/o Muhammad, Wahid Bux S/o Yousif and Gulsher S/o Soomar were rushed to Taluka headquarter hospital, SF Rahu for medical treatment, the police officials added.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of deaths resulting from the dispute between two groups over land dispute and seeks a detailed report from the Sindh IG Police. “Police should take strict legal action to prevent such incidents and report to the office,” CM issues directives. The safety and security of the lives, property and honour of the citizens should be ensured and the elements spreading terror should be arrested immediately, CM directed.

Cruel Man kills 4-year-old daughter in Jaranwala

In related incident in Jaranwala, a ruthless man allegedly strangled his 4-year-old daughter to death.

According to Jaranwala police, the accused, Zakir Hussain, had put his daughter Aaliya to sleep beside him before allegedly committing the crime. The police said that the suspect is a drug addict.

The police said the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of City Police Station, Chak No 240 GB. Police have arrested the accused and initiated legal proceedings on the complaint of the victim’s mother, Mafiha Bibi.